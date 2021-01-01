Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Cimpress by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cimpress stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

