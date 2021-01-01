Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.81.

CIEN opened at $52.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $103,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,373,286. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 107,972 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

