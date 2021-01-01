Chronobank Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00299767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.26 or 0.01985307 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

Chronobank (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

