Chronobank (TIME) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Chronobank has a total market cap of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00297008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.17 or 0.02051407 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

Chronobank is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

