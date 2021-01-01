China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading Down 0.2%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $57.49. Approximately 822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20.

China National Building Material Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

