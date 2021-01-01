China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.84. China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 15,959 shares trading hands.
Separately, Couloir Capital initiated coverage on shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.15 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77. The company has a market cap of C$721.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGG)
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.
Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.