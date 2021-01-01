ChatCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $706,987.66 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $706,987.66 and approximately $177,809.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,259.56 or 1.00144164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020235 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012115 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00041276 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

