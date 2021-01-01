Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMEH stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $991.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

