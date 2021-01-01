Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Forestar Group worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 288,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOR. BidaskClub upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $20.18 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

