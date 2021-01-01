Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 77,021 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,021 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $32,172.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

