Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,171 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of EZCORP worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 295,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

EZPW opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $264.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

