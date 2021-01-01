Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.13. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.53 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

