Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Independence worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independence by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Independence by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Independence by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Independence by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independence by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

NYSE:IHC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. Independence Holding has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Independence Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.