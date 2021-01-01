Chainlink Trading Down 4.2% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Chainlink has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00038618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00297163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.13 or 0.02021034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

