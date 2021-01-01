Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138,789.82

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a market cap of $138,789.82 and approximately $169,217.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001239 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 771,274,504 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

