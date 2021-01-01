Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Receives C$17.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,508. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.76. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

About Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.