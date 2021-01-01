Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $209,288.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00042031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00298435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.02045578 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,562,294 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

