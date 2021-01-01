Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.94 Million

Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce sales of $895.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $910.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.60 million. Catalent reported sales of $721.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

CTLT traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 859,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,834. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,412.00. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,680 shares of company stock worth $3,544,949. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Catalent by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.