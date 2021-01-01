Caspian Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market cap of $2.13 million and $2,576.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

