Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001566 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008898 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003393 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021773 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

