Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.70. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 3,891 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £11.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.07.

About Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

