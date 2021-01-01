Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.65. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a research note on Sunday, September 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

