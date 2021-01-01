Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXGN. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $19.40.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

