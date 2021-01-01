Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 9.6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.82. 2,642,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,801% from the average session volume of 67,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cango from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The business had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

