Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $44,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

