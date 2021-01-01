Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.67.

CLMT stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,436 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 81,660 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

