California State Teachers Retirement System Has $502,000 Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of VirnetX worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in VirnetX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in VirnetX by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 19.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE VHC opened at $5.04 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

