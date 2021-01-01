California State Teachers Retirement System Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCKT. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

HCKT opened at $14.39 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

