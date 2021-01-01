Cal-Maine Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,458% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of -0.19. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

