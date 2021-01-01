Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CALM. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of -0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

