Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $443.35 million, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.