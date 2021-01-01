C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 5.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.51 and last traded at $138.75. 2,313,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,984,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

