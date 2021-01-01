Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0547 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $76.54 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00428070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,645,656,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,398,371,069 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

