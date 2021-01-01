Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $261.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $264.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

