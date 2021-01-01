BTIG Research Increases Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $157.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $151.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $137.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 129.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 40.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

