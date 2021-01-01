Brokers Offer Predictions for Wix.com Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wix.com in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $249.96 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

