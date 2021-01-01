Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $4.60

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 550,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,852. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

