Brokerages Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) PT at $46.08

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,072. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

