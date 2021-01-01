Brokerages Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) PT at $46.08

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.08.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.
NYSE:TFC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,072. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
