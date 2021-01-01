Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $35.17

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NYSE STM opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,021,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

