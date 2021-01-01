Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $79.06

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $90.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $177,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

