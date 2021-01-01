Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $79.06

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.06.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $90.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $177,000.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
