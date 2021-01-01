Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $41.33

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Russell Wong sold 20,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,932 shares of company stock worth $1,094,284. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

