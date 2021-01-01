Brokerages Set Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) PT at $26.50

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RDWR opened at $27.75 on Friday. Radware has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Radware by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Radware by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Radware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Radware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

