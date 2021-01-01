Brokerages Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target at $17.83

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 207.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 159.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 957,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.88 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.