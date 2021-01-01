Brokerages Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have commented on GEL shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

GEL stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $761.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 45,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

