Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $24.13

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $26.07. 271,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

