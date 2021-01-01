Brokerages Set Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target at $24.80

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNFT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $466.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

