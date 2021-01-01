Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $35.17

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.