Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $11.85

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

