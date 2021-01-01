Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post sales of $84.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $451.50 million. uniQure posted sales of $2.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,123.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $126.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $475.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $201.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of QURE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,013. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

