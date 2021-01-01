Brokerages Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report sales of $9.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $10.62 billion. Tesla reported sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $30.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.92 billion to $56.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

TSLA stock traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $705.67. 49,649,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,366,867. The firm has a market cap of $668.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,837.68, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $718.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,084 shares of company stock valued at $91,325,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 935.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 461.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 339.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 486.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 333.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

